KanPak Penn Yan hosted a “No Lunch Lunch” Thursday at Brock’s Bowl & Pizzeria to raise awareness for childhood hunger in Yates County. No Lunch Lunch is a one-hour, soup kitchen style event that benefits Foodlink, a local organization dedicated to ending hunger and building healthier communities.

At the lunch, Melissa Nolan, GSF Foundation Chair, stated, “There are over 732,300 children struggling with hunger in the state of New York. In Yates County alone, one in five children under the age of 18 are food insecure.”

Eighty-six attendees ate a simple lunch of soup and bread during the benefit, which raised $18,500 for the regional food bank supplier.

Nolan and KanPak Penn Yan’s General Manager Ryan Mitchell also thanked the sponsors of the event:

Silver Sponsors: AFCO, Zep;

Bronze Sponsors: Chrisanntha Construction Corporation, Cintas, Finger Lakes Milk Co-Op, Greiner Packaging, Mollenberg-Betz Mechanical Contractors, OBG Pratt 100% Recycled, Vineyard Inn & Suites;

Water Sponsors: Coach and Equipment, Rock Stream, Twinco, Veritiv;

Centerpiece Sponsors: Ferro, Jamestown Container Companies, Leonard’s;

Food Donations: Wegman’s; Donation: International Paper;

Location Donation: Brock’s Bowl & Pizzeria.