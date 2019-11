The West End Gallery, 12 W. Market St., Corning, recently announced its newest exhibit, “Deck the Walls — A Group Holiday Exhibit,” featuring artwork by more than 50 local and regional artists working in various mediums.

There will be an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Gallery. Live music will be performed by harpist Meredith Kohn Bocek. The reception will feature an opportunity to view the art, refreshments and socializing.

The exhibit, which will run through Jan. 25, is free.