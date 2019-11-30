Owen, 12, of Painted Post, cooks daily with his mother; he says cooking started out as "quality time to spend with my mom in the kitchen."

PAINTED POST | Despite his recent rise to Food Network fame, “Chopped Junior” champion Owen Roloson is still embarrassed to describe the first dish he cooked on his own.

Although the seafood stir-fry incorporated mussels, squid and octopus, the seafood was frozen, so the now-12-year-old Corning-Painted Post Middle School student doesn’t seem to consider it real cooking. He was nine years old then.

“He’s progressed from that,” his mother, Melissa Roloson, told The Leader at their home in Painted Post.

Owen doesn’t think it’s odd that a nine-year-old would have been cooking a mix of such ‘adult’ flavors.

“I like food,” he said of his first efforts at cooking. “[And] it was good quality time to spend with my mom in the kitchen.”

Melissa Roloson noted that not long before that, the family had traveled to the Dominican Republic, providing her son with exposure to new culinary experiences.

That continued as Owen had the opportunity to take some cooking classes with a focus on Indian cuisine at the 171 Cedar Arts Center, taught by family friend Nithya Krishnan.

Melissa Roloson said the greater Corning area has a cultural diversity that has helped develop Owen’s palate.

While Owen's first interest in cooking may have been inspired by a trip outside the U.S., the family has explored Thai, Indian and other cuisine with a 10-minute drive into downtown Corning.

“For a smaller town, we definitely have more diversity and more diverse food, along with more arts and cultural experiences,” she said. “That’s greatly influenced by [the presence of] Corning Incorporated.”

Owen now plans to become a chef, though he’s not quite sure what the path to that goal will be. He said there aren’t options at school to develop those skills for students his age.

Melissa Roloson still does the majority of the cooking at home -- but Owen is always there in the kitchen with her.

“Most of the time I’m helping my mom, sometimes I’m cooking by myself and sometimes she’s helping me,” he said.

Sometimes when Melissa Roloson is cooking, despite his obvious respect for his mom, Owen has to interject with a suggestion.

“Just the other night I had shooed them outside, and I was kind of looking forward to cooking by myself because that doesn’t happen anymore,” Melissa Roloson said. “[I was cooking salmon], and he said, ‘Aren’t you going to thicken that sauce?’

“And I was like, ‘No!’ But then I ended up taking his advice, which was smart, because otherwise the salmon probably would have just boiled in the sauce instead of having a nice, sticky glaze.”

“I helped, like a good boy,” Owen said.

He got serious about cooking a couple of years ago with a clear goal: Get onto “Chopped Junior,” a cooking competition on the Food Network.

“At that time we thought it was sort of a pipe dream,” Melissa Roloson said.

The show, in its eighth season, challenges young people to cook dishes against the clock using a collection of often-odd ingredients that they don’t know about in advance. All of the provided ingredients have to be used in the dish. The food is then judged by a panel of experts.

There’s also a long-running, regular “Chopped” show with adult competitors -- usually professional chefs.

Owen Roloson’s journey to be on the show took months, involving photos of his cooking, lengthy interviews with him and with his parents, and a video audition.

The episode Owen appeared on highlighted Thanksgiving leftovers -- meaning he and the three other contestants had to create new dishes from mostly pre-cooked ingredients, such as leftover ham, pie, stuffing and more. They were even asked to make use of puréed turkey and gravy baby food.

Contestants make an appetizer, an entrée and a dessert, each with a new set of required ingredients. At the end of each round, one contestant is “chopped” from the competition.

Owen Roloson said the judges praised his creativity in the use of the ingredients, such as using leftover sweet potato casserole to make a sweet potato ice cream in the dessert round, and crisping leftover ham for use in his appetizer dish -- though he remembered clearly that chef Alex Guarnaschelli was less happy with his appetizer.

And the Indian influence returned with the creation of Indian-spiced potato fritters, which were a hit with all the judges.

Owen said the show presents contestants with a problem -- a group of unknown ingredients that have to be combined into a tasty dish -- that may have dozens of solutions in the form of different cooking styles and techniques.

But you have to know those techniques in order to see all the possible options.

“That’s what you bring to it,” Owen said.