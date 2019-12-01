Ceremonial debut at the Angelica Post Office Dec. 6

ANGELICA — As has been the case the past two Decembers, the Booster Citizens Angel Cancellation (design as always by Pat Kaake) again this year will be available for more than just one day.

The ceremonial debut of the cancellation at the Angelica Post Office will be Friday, Dec. 6.

Greeting cards may be mailed to the office or dropped off prior to Dec. 6, addressed appropriately and intended for mailing on that date. Separate in-town and out-of-town mail. Postal employees will be in the lobby to hand-cancel pieces brought in by customers that day.

The change, introduced two years ago, is that in addition the Post Office will accept all mail to be postmarked with the Angel cancellation from Dec. 6 through Dec. 24. Window hours are (M-F) 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m.; (Sat) 10 a.m. - 12 noon.

All mail received requesting the Angel Station postmark after Dec. 24 will be for collectors only, for 30 days. Provide a return stamped envelope or your postmarked item w/stamp will be sent through the normal mail stream. For more information contact the Angelica Post Office at 585-466-7869.

The final count of Angel Station postal cancellations processed at the Angelica Post Office has topped 8,000 in each of the past two years.