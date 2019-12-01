Focus shifts to long-term recovery after Preston Avenue fire

HORNELL — Preparing Thanksgiving dinner requires a lot of household objects, many of them taken for granted: a roasting pan, a kitchen table, a place to gather — all things that may seem out of reach for families who lost everything ten days ago in the massive fire that consumed half a block of Preston Avenue.

The immediate tidal wave of donations to those families has subsided. Now, donors and community organizations are preparing to provide long-term items, great and small.

Their task is complicated by the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and by the fact that the displaced families may not know exactly what they need yet.

“Something as simple as a (kitchen) strainer,” Valorie Whitehill suggests as she scrolls through numerous emails offering to help the displaced families.

Whitehill, the manager of the Hornell Partners for Growth Business Improvement District, rapidly coordinated donations that poured in even as the fire smoldered on Nov. 17.

Within hours of the fire, the Hornell City School District opened its doors to shelter the 14 adults and 9 children left homeless. Donations arrived so quickly that operations moved to Hornell’s Community Arts Center on Broadway Mall. That center closed last Friday after the families’ urgent needs were met. Even as she closed out the Arts Center, Whitehill said, donations continued to arrive.

“I actually had two packages delivered Friday as I was walking out of the Arts Center. From Florida somebody had sent by UPS a bunch of stuff.”

In the ensuing week, Catholic Charities of Steuben assisted the families, performing a basic needs assessment.

“Everybody’s in a safe place,” according to Steve Olix, Rural Coordinator of Catholic Charities of Steuben Turning Point.

The families are “not sure how to respond yet. Our goal was to get them into housing so that they could breathe a little,” Olix said.

Turning Point has provided the first month’s rent for five families and emergency food for seven families. Olix ticked off a list of items that the fire survivors must recover, items that most of us take for granted.

“Utilities — making sure they were turned off and not charged. Social Services. Insurance companies. Prescriptions, making sure they could get refills early. Birth certificates. Drivers licenses.”

“In the moment, you don’t think of that. It’s a lot thrown at them all at once. It’s our job to navigate those calls.”

Both Olix and Whitehill noted that not everyone affected by the fire has requested assistance. They say that their outreach will continue as all families continue to assess their losses.

“I am following up with them. I am filtering all of the requests that are coming in to donate things. I’m keeping all of the emails that are coming in, all the Facebook messages, so that I can compile a list, so that when they’re in, they’re definitely settled in, I can set them up with who has a couch, who has all that stuff. We have to be careful about doing that because when we ask for one thing, we get forty of them,” Whitehill said, acknowledging Hornell’s overwhelming support.

Whitehill’s 24 years of emergency response training in the United States Air Force and Olix’s experience with Catholic Charities point out that there is no single template for responding to a fire on the scale seen that Sunday afternoon.

Olix compared it to helping a single tenant with an eviction, multiplied exponentially.

“It’s a whole month of basic needs services crammed into a week,” adding, “It falls into our mission to treat everybody with dignity and respect.”

Whitehill said, “Some people thought, ‘seven houses, seven families,’ but some had roommates. Some had buddies. Some had people who weren’t officially on the leases; still they lost everything.”

Some losses are universal and are more easily replaceable. The Bargain Barn in Arkport is providing a bed, mattress and frame for every person, according to Whitehill. Other losses are specific. Whitehill said that one of the fire survivors is an Alfred University student who is being helped by the AU community.

Whitehill said, “They have helped her immensely. From a computer to all new books, they’ve made sure that she has those things, and there’s nothing stopping her education.”

Other losses are heartbreaking and personal. An unknown number of pets died in the fast-moving fire. Whitehill said that a donor has offered to pay adoption fees when families are settled and are able to welcome new pets.

In the meantime, though, are the holidays. Whitehill said that Hornell-area churches are lining up Thanksgiving and Christmas donations, and Olix said that the families will receive Christmas giveaway baskets, providing some of the traditional items that are taken for granted until they are suddenly lost.