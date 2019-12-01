Yates, Schuyler, Steuben Counties – Radon is a cancer-causing gas that occurs naturally in soils, especially in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Exposure to radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking and it cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted. The only way to know if you have radon gas seeping in to your home is by getting it tested. Residents of Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates County can get radon test kits at no cost to them through their local health department.

“November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, so we wanted to take this opportunity to remind community members about the importance of testing their home for radon” Schuyler and Yates County Public Health Director Deborah Minor said. “If there are dangerous levels of radon in your home, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your family.”

Residents Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates Counties can learn more about radon and get their free radon test kit by contacting their local health department:

• Schuyler County Public Health: 607-535-8140

• Steuben County Public Health: 607-664-2438

• Yates County Public Health: 315-536-5160