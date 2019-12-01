The Penn Yan Rotary Club was pleased to honor two Students of the Month Nov. 12, at their lunch meeting at Top of the Lake in Penn Yan. For every month of each school year, the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan Middle School student and Penn Yan Academy student who demonstrate The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.

The November awardees, Emma Hamm of Penn Yan Middle School, and Ellie Cromheecke of Penn Yan Academy, are hard-working, successful, and caring students who impress students and teachers alike.

Emma Hamm was presented by her ELA teacher, Ms. Sara Pragle, and school counselor, Ms. Meghan Trombley. They report that Emma is a leader and great role-model as she is always kind, polite, and ready to help. Emma is supportive of her classmates and leads them in projects that support others in our community. She organized a bake sale that raised money to buy flowers for others, and she helped start a group that made gifts and projects for the local Cancer Support Group which meets at the Living Well. They created care packages and inspiring holiday ornaments. Emma’s parents, Jared and Crystal Hamm, were with Emma at the awards lunch to share their support and pride.

Ellie Cromheecke was presented by her ELA, College English teacher, Mr. Jeremiah Chaffee, who introduced her as “a thinker” who doesn’t shy away from tough concepts and ideas. Ellie has been a member of academic contest teams at the middle school and high school, and she is a member of the PYA Art Club and the Yates County Historical Society. Ellie has been accepted at Alfred State University and, as an IT enthusiast, looks forward to majoring in Web Development. Ellie’s mother, Lorena Inscho, was pleased to join her daughter for the recognition luncheon.

Emma and Ellie each received a framed Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Longs’ Cards and Books. This Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.