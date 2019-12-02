ARC honors local employee

SCHENECTADY — On Friday, Nov. 15, The Arc New York honored local Stephanie Presutti-Kubiak as the Western Region recipient of The Arc New York’s Thomas A. Maul Direct Support Professional Excellence Award at their annual convention in Schenectady, New York. Stephanie is one of only four award recipients across the state of New York to receive the $2,500 award.

Presented by The Arc New York, the Thomas A. Maul Direct Support Professional Excellence Award is an award to acknowledge the work of a direct support professional from each The Arc New York region who consistently demonstrates excellence, creativity and commitment in providing supports to people who have intellectual and other developmental disabilities.

Stephanie Presutti-Kubiak, a direct support professional with Allegany Arc for the past five years, received this year’s Thomas Maul award – given to a direct support professional who has demonstrated exemplary performance and commitment to improving the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. Stephanie is the third employee from Allegany Arc to receive the award.

Allegany Arc’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Damiano had this to say about Stephanie, “I am honored to recognize Stephanie as the Western Region’s recipient of The Arc New York’s Thomas A. Maul Direct Support Professional Excellence Award. Stephanie believes that all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are defined by their own strengths, abilities and inherent value, and must be treated with dignity, equality, and respect. Through her keen ability to listen, empathize, and navigate through multiple perspectives, Stephanie earns the trust and respect of both those she serves, and her coworkers. Congratulations to Stephanie – Allegany Arc is excited to have you honored with this well-deserved award.”

