ALFRED — The Alfred State College Performing Arts Department will be hosting its annual free Instrumental Music Winter Concert, “Winter Festival,” on Friday, Dec. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Orvis Activities Center Cappadonia Auditorium.

This year’s concert will feature a varied program, with Alfred State’s vocal group Voices singing a variety of holiday favorites, old and new, and the jazz band playing a combination of jazz standards and pop tunes. The college’s rock band will perform various covers of rock artists, and the concert band will play a few well-known medleys.

Voices and the concert band will close out the winter festival by inviting the audience to join in singing a seasonal holiday sing-along.

The concert is sure to be a fun time for all and a great way to get into the holiday spirit. Voices Chorus Advisor Sarabeth Matteson notes, “The Alfred State Performing Arts music ensembles would like to invite you to its annual, free winter concert, ‘The Winter Festival.’ Come ring in and sing in the holiday season with Voices and the concert, jazz, and rock bands!"

Alfred State’s performing arts organizations are committed to supporting community organizations, which is why they will be collecting donations at the concert that will go toward helping young individuals with disabilities attending the Mary Cariola Children’s Center.

Additionally, attendees are asked to bring in any unused instruments and donate them to help aspiring young musicians who cannot afford an instrument to enjoy and create the sounds of music.