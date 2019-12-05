Hornell Intermediate School students spread kind messages

HORNELL — "One kind word can change someones entire day."

The students at the Hornell Intermediate School believe that is true, and wanted to find a way to spread kindness to the community this holiday season. The school partnered up with Brandy's Cup of Joe for a kindness activity. When asked for her help, Brandy Greenthal didn't hesitate. She was on board with the idea right away and was excited to help us accomplish our kindness activity.

If you go to Brandy's Cup of Joe, you will notice something new on your coffee sleeve. The students at the Hornell Intermediate School wrote kind messages on coffee sleeves in hopes of making people smile and starting their day off with a kind message.

Students in 4th, 5th and 6th grades each were able to participate in this kindness activity. We are so proud of the students in our school. Being kind is an important concept for students to understand and practice.

With the help of Brandy's Cup of Joe, this activity allowed them to give back to the community in a fun and engaging way. Go get your cup of JOY before they run out. We are RED RAIDER STRONG at the Hornell Intermediate School!