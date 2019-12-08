Baskets and baked goods donations needed for Saturday’s event

WELLSVILLE — All pets are welcome next weekend to the SPCA Cookie Sale and Pet Pics with Santa at the Wellsville elementary school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

And Lynda Pruski, president of the SPCA Serving Allegany County, says, “We have something for everyone and if they don't want to shop, stop in for lunch.”

The cookie sale and photo with Santa is very important to the continuing support of the local SPCA shelter and usually raises around $3,000 to be used for the care of the animals, according to Pruski.

This year’s fundraisers are more important than ever. Since the new shelter opened a little less than a year ago, they have cared for nearly two-thirds more animals than before.

“Since moving into our new facility we have been able to help many more animals than we have in the past. Normally we would bring in on average 350 to 400 animals. Since we have moved, as of Nov. 30 we have brought in 915 animals. And we have adopted out 751 animals which is a huge change for us. But we are happy that we’re able to help so many more in need,” Pruski said.

Funding from the SPCA Cookie Sale and Pet Pics with Santa will be used directly for the care of the animals at the shelter,” she said.

Aside from taking part in the picture taking or purchasing Christmas gifts, patrons can help the SPCA in other ways. For the sale, the SPCA needs bakers and or baskets for the sale.

“One of the problems we have had over the past few years,” Pruski said, “is that more and more people are not baking as much, so we have not had as many donations of cookies as we have had in the past. We are working very diligently this year to recruit some new people to bake from around the county.”

The SPCA welcomes all bakers who would like to bake and donate a few dozen of your favorite holiday cookies, candies, breads or other holiday treats. Call the shelter at 585-593-2200, Facebook message or email SPCAallegany@gmail.com, if interested in donating. Arrangements can be made to pick up baked goods or they can be dropped off at the First Citizens Bank in Wellsville or at any ALCO Credit Union location in Cuba, Friendship, Belmont or Wellsville by Friday, Dec. 13 before 4 p.m.

With all the shopping and picture taking, they will also be serving lunch at the SPCA Cookie Sale and Pet Pics with Santa. On the menu are hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, homemade potato soup, homemade chili, hot chocolate, coffee, tea and soda.

With more than 30 vendors on site visitors will be able to purchase a variety of items for Christmas or for yourself. Some of the vendors to look for are: Buchanan Beauties Bowtique, Pam’s Creations with the Lilac Twig, Designs by Scary Ann, J & J Animal Products, Dragonfly Dreams by Amanda, Alissa and Beth’s wreaths, Cryder Creek Gardens, Scentsy- Kelly Lynch, Kreativley Kraft with Valerie and Danika, White Valley Farm and Pampered Chef, Paul Clarke and his gliding air planes and more.

“All pets are welcome,” Pruski said. “We have had pot belly pigs, birds, bearded dragon, rats, cats, dogs, rabbits, Santa loves them all.”