The Women’s Chorale of Corning will perform its winter concert “From Sea to Shining Sea” at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 171 Pulteney St., Corning.

Selections will refer to geographic locations in the U.S., including” New York State of Mind,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Georgia On My Mind.”

The chorale is an ensemble of singers that was formed almost 30 years ago and is led by Director and Principal Conductor Doreen Alsen. The group will again be accompanied by Claire Gonta Smock, pianist and musical collaborator. Admission is free and a reception will follow the concert.

For information, visit twccorning.org.