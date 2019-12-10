Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Douglass Derr, 52, of North Ave., Penn Yan, was charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana Nov. 28 by Penn Yan Police Dept. Officers (PYPD) while investigating an incident at his home. He was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.

Jonathon R. Herman, 37, of Welker Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 2 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO) following an investigation involving Yates County Child Protective Services and the District Attorney’s office. Herman was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanors), and was held for Centralized Arraignment Court. He was remanded to the Yates County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. A court order of protection was issued. As the investigation by multiple county agencies continued, Herman was accused of subjecting a person under the age of 13 to sexual contact. He was additionally charged with 1st degree sexual abuse, and was arraigned in Barrington Town Court. His previously set bail was continued, he was remanded back to the county jail, and is scheduled to reappear in court Jan. 8.

Two hunters lost in the woods after sunset were found Dec. 3 by YCSO dispatched to Keech Road in Jerusalem. John F. Wright, 18, of Thomas Road, Prattsburgh, and Chris J. Lafler, 28, of Hornell, were found uninjured soon after police arrived. Penn Yan Ambulance Corps and Branchport Fire Dept. were on standby, but not needed.

Eric A. Moyer, 27, of Water St., Shortsville, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and driving without insurance Dec. 4 by PYPD. He was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Martha C. Newcomb, 58, of Oak Leaf Lane, Penn Yan, was charged with driving with a suspended registration Dec. 4 by PYPD. She was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Donald H. Covert, 58, of Rice Road, Himrod, was charged with driving with a suspended registration Dec. 4 by PYPD. He was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Patrick E. Hughston, 31, of Main Street, Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 5 by YCSO following the investigation of the theft of farm equipment from a residence in Middlesex in the autumn of 2018. He was charged with felony 3rd degree grand larceny, and was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

Garrett A. Dunbar, 58, of Clinton St., Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 6 by PYPD after being stopped for an inadequate muffler. A license check showed his to be suspended for failure to answer a summons from Monroe County. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and for the muffler violation, and was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Tino M. Rivas, 47, of Keuka Park, was arrested Dec. 6 by PYPD following a traffic stop for a violation. A license check showed his to be under multiple suspensions for failure to pay child support. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and driving an uninspected vehicle, and released with appearance tickets.

Two men were arrested by PYPD after a fight at an East Elm St. apartment in Penn Yan in the early hours of Dec. 7. Dante Ortiz, 23, of East Elm St., allegedly brandished a folding knife and a shotgun at two people, and engaged in a physical altercation. He was charged with three counts of 3rd degree menacing and disorderly conduct. David P. Mahan, 27, of Skyline Dr., Keuka Park, also engaged in the altercation and caused injury to another person. He was charged with 3rd degree assault, trespass, and disorderly conduct. Both men were later released with appearance tickets for village court.

Neil C. Hall, 37, of Stark Ave., Penn Yan was arrested by PYPD Dec. 6 and charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. The arrest came after an investigation into Hall using facebook messenger in violation of special terms and conditions of his registered sex offender status. He allegedly was using facebook messenger when he appeared for a meeting with his parole officer. Hall, who is registered as a risk level 2 sexually violent offender, is required to register all social media and email accounts with authorities, but he had not registered the account with PYPD. Hall was being housed in the Yates County Jail on a NYS parole violation at the time of his arrest. He remains there until he is arraigned in Penn Yan Village Court.