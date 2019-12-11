Robert E. Washburn, 87, of Dundee, passed away November 15, 2019.

Honoring his wishes, there are no services.

Bob was born in Prattsburgh on June 12, 1932 to the late Raymond and Viola (Forth) Washburn.

Bob was employed with Seneca Foods as a truck driver for many years, owned and operated Bob’s Disposal, and retired from driving truck with his wife, Sara from Steve Marchionda & Associates.

He is survived and will be missed dearly by his daughters, Debbie (Lenny) Pierce and Cindy (Dwight) Rogers; six grandchildren, Robbie (Misty) Pierce, Bradley (Kia) Pierce, Scott (Erin) Rogers, JD (Sarah) Rogers, Aaron (Ainslie) Rogers, and Megan Rogers; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Perry and, Norma Schenck; brother-in-law, Ken Ball; nieces, nephews and many good friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Sara Washburn and his brother, Richard Washburn; sister-in-law, Ruth Washburn; brothers-in-law, Russell Perry and George Schenck.