CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood School Board learned this week that $374,825.35 was relevied to Steuben and Allegany counties for unpaid taxes.

Paul Cone, Canisteo-Greenwood business manager, told the school board $3,049.86 of the total went to Allegany County and $371,775.49 was relevied to Steuben County.

Unpaid taxes are a part of the relations between school districts and counties.

An element of fiscal challenges for schools is that districts calculate taxes each summer to prepare for school budgets but counties provide total real estate taxes about six months later, said Superintendent Thomas Crook.

In another matter, the new district plan for Student-Led Parent Conferences “was an awesome experience for myself, the parents, and students,” Elementary School principal Colleen Brownell told board members. The student in Brownell’s conference was able to lead the elementary school meeting “as we had practiced but still needed teacher guidance.”

Brownell continued, “The student obviously enjoyed displaying to his parents what he knows and his goals. The parent specifically commented on how she liked that he was not only able to tell her what he knows but also explained how he plans to reach those goals.”

The parents also commented the student “was beaming with pride as he told them what he has learned,” Brownell said.

The father said he was proud of his son’s progress and how proud the boy was of himself, the principal said.

Brownell said the progress “was much more meaningful to the parents that the student was telling them how he was progressing academically and behaviorally.

“As time has passed since the conference, the student has told me numerous times about what he is doing at school and home to help him get to those goals because he wants to be able to show his parents that he reached them by the end of the school year.“

Brownell said she is “gratified involving students in the conferences can change their entire motivation towards academics and goals. I love student-led conferences and can’t wait to pilot them with every student in my classroom next school year.

“I believe we will see dramatic positive changes as students take ownership over their education for years to come!” the principal said.

She continued, “We have also had lots of positive feedback from parents about the conferences from a short survey. Overall, the student-led conferences were an awesome experience for all of us.”

Meanwhile, in the Hornell Public Library Essay Contest sponsored by the Friends of the Hornell Public Library, Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary School students “stole the show,” Brownell said.

First place went to Aidan McAneney for his essay about Nathaniel Rochester and the City of Rochester. His prize was $100.

Second place and $50 went to Jaxon O’Brien who wrote about the Sons of Liberty and their key role in the American Revolution. He won $50.

Jayden Knapp received an honorable mention for an essay about Canisteo, her hometown.

“Our kids are awesome writers,” Brownell said.

Students will be honored at an award ceremony at the library at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 14.