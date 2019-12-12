WELLSBORO, Pa. — A Hornell employee, Jessica Loper, was among 11 recognized by C&N for a combined total of 100 years of service to C&N customers.

Throughout the year, C&N holds Service Award Luncheons to celebrate and appreciate team members’ achievements and their anniversary milestones. In 2019, C&N will recognize 45 employees for a combined total of 555 years of service to the company.

C&N is proud and appreciative of their dedication to the organization and our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships,“ stated the bank. ”C&N’s mission is to create value for our customers that helps them reach their goals in life. Our ability to achieve our mission is thanks to the continued work of our team members.”

Recognized during our recent service awards luncheon were:

Diane Egly, Universal Banker, Muncy, 15 years.

Jessica Loper, Universal Banker, Hornell, 15 years.

Kenna Marshall, Collection Support Specialist, Muncy, 15 years.

Marcy Hughes, Loan Servicing Specialist, Wellsboro, 15 years.

Lisa Milne, Universal Banker, Wysox, 10 years.

Charity Frantz, VP/Director of Marketing, Wellsboro, 5 years.

Diane Carothers, Associate Universal Banker, South Williamsport, 5 years.

Elizabeth Loman, Universal Banker, Williamsport, 5 years.

Kelly Latimer, Associate Universal Banker, Jersey Shore, 5 years.

Rebekah Lund-Immel, Community Office Manager, Dushore, 5 years.

Thomas Cooper, Deposit Operations Specialist, Wellsboro, 5 years.

C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 27 full service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY.