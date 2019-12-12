Town receives new building, Foundation gets lands for new housing subdivision

WELLSVILLE — In one fell swoop Wednesday night, the Wellsville Town Board made a deal that will impact the town for decades to come.

Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth announced an agreement with the Educational Foundation of Alfred and Alfred State’s School of Applied Technology that appears to be a win-win-win for all three entities.

The Town agreed to trade 14 acres of undeveloped town-owned property on Proctor Road to the Ed Foundation, which, in partnership with Alfred State’s School of Applied Technology, has constructed 55 new homes in Wellsville over the years.

In exchange, Alfred State students will construct the town a new highway building and town offices where the former Pepsi building once sat.

“We’re very excited tonight to be at the point where we are ready to begin the process of transferring the parcel of land to the Ed Foundation,” Alsworth said, thanking all those involved in the process.

The current housing subdivision at Foundation Drive, owned by the Ed Foundation, is near capacity following the recent completion of House 55, which is now on the market. Alsworth said the Ed Foundation contacted the town and the village about the dwindling supply of land in Wellsville about 18 months ago, and over the ensuing months the deal came together to the satisfaction of all parties.

Jack Jones, chair of the Building Trades Department, was on hand Wednesday night representing Alfred State, while George Goetschius and Pat Barry represented the Ed Foundation of Alfred.

“We felt we could kill several birds with one stone and develop an awesome partnership that could keep the Ed Foundation and Alfred State working and building homes for the next 10, 12 years in the Wellsville area and keep them from having to look outside this immediate locale for that,” Alsworth said.

The deal came at nearly a perfect time for the town.

Alsworth said the town’s current highway building is in a dilapidated state to the point where the roof is in danger of collapsing. The town was also looking for a new longterm home for its offices after the village vacated the Municipal Building this month.

In a separate vote Wednesday night, the town voted unanimously to move its offices to the Municipal Airport by Jan. 30 as it awaits construction of its new facility (more on that decision in Friday’s Spectator).

The town will pay for construction materials of the new building, with about $197,000 in reserve for the project. The rest of the building costs will be secured with a BAN. Alsworth said he expects the town to still come out “to the good some $200,000.”

The town expects to have the new highway facility and municipal offices up and running within two years, while the Ed Foundation and Alfred State will have a new subdivision for students to get a hands-on learning experience. Homes are put on the market after completion and add to the local housing stock. The Educational Foundation funds the construction of the houses.

“The Ed Foundation is not a subset of the college. We’re a not-for-profit corporation that owns the land and subsidizes the homes,” Goetschius noted. “We actually provide the funding for materials to build the homes so students have a lab, if you will, to learn their craft.”

Alsworth said the town will work with the village down the road to potentially annex the Proctor Road property to ensure water and sewer coverage.