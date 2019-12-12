A dinner meeting and general planning session for 2020 will be held by the Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter, Tioga County, at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club, 339 Sportsman's Club Road, Mansfield.

Chili will be provided, and members are asked to bring a dish to pass.

Monthly training topics for 2020, fundraising projects and the calendar of events will be discussed. A separate date for live fire shooting will also be scheduled at this meeting. Marilyn Jones and Patricia Butts are chapter co leaders.

Any woman ages 18 and older from any county or state who is interested in joining this Well Armed Woman chapter is welcome to attend. Those who join can be a beginner or novice with no experience in handling a gun to those who are skilled and experienced shooters. The fee is $50 per year.