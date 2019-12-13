CORNING - In order for everyone to celebrate the holiday season in a safe manner and incident free, the Corning Fire Department reminds residents there are guidelines to prevent tragedies that can and do happen.

Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies said residents can safeguard their homes and families this holiday season by following these common-sense safety recommendations.

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Be sure to add water to live trees daily.

Use lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Connect no more than three strands of mini string sets and maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of LED strands to connect.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the second and third leading days for cooking fires, respectively. Most cooking fires occur when left unattended.

Turn all handles inward while cooking to avoid accidents.

Candles should never be placed within the reach of children or pets. Never place a candle near any items that may catch fire.

Turn off all lights and extinguish all candles before going to bed or leaving the residence.

Check all smoke and Carbon Monoxide alarms for proper operations.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said following these safety tips will help everyone have a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

“By following these simple safety guidelines, we hope everyone remains safe,” Ryckman said.