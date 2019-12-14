Steuben officers team up to help children, families

CORNING - Just a little bit of giving can do so much to make the holiday season more enjoyable.

Nearly every local police agency throughout Steuben County recently banded together to take more than 30 children to Walmart, in Erwin and Hornell, to Shop with a Cop, said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

The event allows the kids to pick out Christmas gifts for themselves and for family members, Allard said. The Shop with a Cop event is paid through donations made by the police departments.

Bath Village Police Chief Chad Mullen said the annual Shop with a Cop event takes children from low-income backgrounds on shopping sprees to buy gifts for their families.

“This is a time police departments band together to take deserving children (Christmas) shopping and let them buy a present for a family member and something for themselves,” Allard said.

Policemen shopped with 17 children Wednesday at the Hornell Walmart, and 14 children Thursday at the Erwin Walmart.

“It a fun time for the children and the policemen who take part in the event,” Allard said. “Everyone really enjoyed it.”