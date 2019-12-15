Remington Arms plant in a small upstate NY town tries to keep doing what it always has — make firearms.

A small upstate New York village that relies on manufacturing firearms has found itself caught between a storied past and a fickle future.

Ilion, a small Herkimer County village of some 8,000 people, is the birthplace of America's oldest gunmaker, Remington Arms.

But the company's future locally is clouded with uncertainty amid a soaring rise in mass shootings across the country and a recent Supreme Court decision allowing families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to sue the gunmaker.

Anyone in Ilion (pronounced ill-lee-on) will tell you the village and the company are synonymous — that one doesn't thrive without the other.

Ilion's mayor, Brian Lamica, is no exception. Sitting in his office in early October, he pointed to a map hanging on the wall, tapping on the Remington Arms factory at the heart of the village. It employs about 820 people currently.

Remington is the reason why Ilion can afford to have its own police department, its own school district and its own water authority.

Ilion, he says, was built around Remington — not the other way around. And without it, their way of life is unfeasible.

But as the national conversation about what gun control should look like drives a wedge between Americans with differing opinions, his small town is caught in the middle.

Because for 200 years, Ilion has made guns. And to stay afloat, Ilion has to keep making guns.

“Ilion helped build this country,” Lamica said. “And now Ilion needs help.”

When Remington Arms opened in Ilion in 1816, the U.S. was being led by its fourth president. There were only 19 states in the country. White Americans still owned slaves, and the Civil War wouldn't happen for another 50 years.

Founder Eliphalet Remington started the business manufacturing hunting and sport firearms.

The company later built pistols, rifles and muskets to arm soldiers during the Civil War, and it has made firearms for every war since. And when business was slow, workers churned out sewing machines, typewriters and bicycles.

As Remington grew, and later moved its headquarters to Madison, North Carolina, and much of its manufacturing operation out of state to places like Huntsville, Alabama, the Ilion facility remained. Just 20 years ago, nearly 3,000 people worked there.

“This whole place was built on firearms — 200 years' worth of firearms,” said Jamie Rudwall, a representative for the United Mine Workers Association, the union that represents 680 of Remington's Ilion workers.

Remington Arms did not respond to repeated email and telephone messages requesting comment for this article, about Ilion and its future there.

Locals tell different versions of the same story: Many people don't know where Ilion is, but that everyone knows what Remington is, and the two are one in the same.

They'll tell you the village is almost dead center on a map of New York, and that it takes no more than three hours or so to get anywhere else in the state.

Being the birthplace of Remington is a point of pride, a cherished factoid and a timeless honor for Ilion's residents. Everyone in town has either worked for Remington themselves, assembling firearms or making tools, or they know someone who has.

Kim Potter, a manager at Bare Arms Gun Shop in nearby Little Falls, said they don't carry contemporary Remington guns in the small shop. The guns don't sell, because everyone already has a way to get a company discount (herself included — her husband works at Remington, too).

But special Remington firearms, particularly older or special edition ones with "Ilion, NY" stamped on the barrel, don't sit on the shelves for very long.

A recent request from a woman in North Carolina asked if the shop could call her if a particular Remington gun made in Ilion came into their possession — she raised her children in Ilion and wants to gift them something meaningful from their hometown now that they've grown and moved away.

That deep sentimentality is commonplace, Potter said.

"Someone will come in and say, 'Oh, this is the same gun my grandpa hunted with,' and then they have to buy it," Potter said. "Everyone's connected somehow. Everyone."

In December 2012, a 20-year-old man shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He used a Bushmaster XM-15, a semi-automatic rifle and AR-15 style firearm.

It's a line the Remington plant in Ilion produced at the time.

That mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., more than a hundred miles from Ilion, had an immediate and profound effect on the Remington workers in upstate New York.

A month after the shooting in Connecticut, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act — legislation that redefined what an "assault weapon" was, limited magazine capacities to a maximum of seven rounds and enhanced the background check process for people buying firearms and ammunition, among other things.

It's been widely described as the toughest gun control law in the country. But in response to a mass shooting in another state, Remington employees argue that Cuomo damaged the livelihood of his own constituents in New York.

In 2013, Remington criticized the law and a year later moved production of two of its weapons from New York to its new plant in Huntsville, Ala. Remington had about 1,300 workers in Ilion at the time.

"I'm a human being. I care about the little kids that got killed," said Jeff Madison, president of the Local 717 union that represents Remington employees.

"But as a matter of fact, the SAFE Act is one of the reasons why (the Bushmaster line) got moved to Huntsville."

The SAFE Act is a sore subject with some in Ilion. Fran Madore, a former union president who retired from Remington after 35 years, is quick to criticize Cuomo's push for the legislation.

"He goes and gets himself involved with something that happened in Connecticut, and all of a sudden he's changing the whole atmosphere of New York State from something that had nothing to do with us," Madore said. "It absolutely had nothing to do with Remington. It had nothing to do with New York."

Cuomo has continuously defended the law since he signed it in 2013, often focusing on the restrictions placed on potentially dangerous individuals rather than the general public.

"We have proven that gun safety laws are needed," Cuomo said in January. "I think we've also proven that gun safety laws can exist without the jeopardized or dreaded fear of a slippery slope: 'Really, they’re trying to take away our guns.' Nobody’s trying to take away guns from legal people who are mentally healthy."

In recent years, arms manufacturers have been protected from being held liable for crimes committed with their products by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a federal law signed in 2005 by then-President George W. Bush.

But last month, that immunity came to a screeching halt when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting could sue Remington in light of how the company marketed the weapon.

One of the plaintiffs, David Wheeler, whose 6-year-old son, Ben, was killed in the school shooting told NPR earlier this year that the lawsuit is about holding Remington responsible for its ads and marketing.

In one ad, the families noted Remington promoted the Bushmaster with the language: "Forces of opposition, bow down. You are single-handedly outnumbered."

The families wrote in their court filings that Remington "published promotional materials that promised 'military-proven performance' for a 'mission-adaptable' shooter in need of the 'ultimate combat weapons system,' "

Josh Koskoff, an attorney representing the families, said after the court ruling that the lawsuit can proceed to "shed light on Remington’s profit-driven strategy to expand the AR-15 market and court high-risk users at the expense of Americans’ safety."

People in Ilion wonder how much Remington will be able to weather. Remington Outdoors Company, the parent company of Remington Arms, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, and more stores are looking to ban gun sales amid stricter laws in states across the country.

Without Remington in Ilion, many families would be forced to move out of the area and find jobs elsewhere, and the few invaluable amenities available to residents would likely disappear too, Potter, the gun shop manager, said.

"There is a concern amongst a lot of people in the area that they're gonna go," Potter said. "It would be devastating."

The Remington Arms plant spans a million square feet and more than 30 acres.

The four-story building looms over neighboring structures, with fluffy white steam pouring out of brick smokestacks and a barbed wire fence surrounding the entire property.

An American flag the size of a sedan hangs on the front of the building, so large it can be seen from the New York State Thruway nearly a mile away.

The plant serves as the center of commerce in Ilion and everything else — gas stations, a Chinese takeout restaurant, chain pharmacies and banks — radiate outward around it.

It sustains Melfe's Shoes, which outfits Remington employees at the plant with proper footwear, and it draws enough people to the area to support a McDonald's and an Aldi grocery store.

But the Remington of today isn't as strong as its massive factory suggests.

The plant has cycled through furloughs and layoffs and rehiring in the last few years, most recently letting 68 employees go in late September.

Repeated layoffs are disheartening, Madison, the union president, said.

But the workers in Ilion and the surrounding areas always go back when they're rehired.

They'll all tell you, very seriously, that it's impossible to find more dedicated laborers anywhere else in the country.

For many, their fathers and their fathers' fathers worked for Remington — working there is tradition, and it's in their blood.

The Ilion facility now produces the pump-action Remington 870 shotgun, 12-gauge TAC-13 and TAC-14 shotguns, the auto-loading 11-87 shotgun used by various law enforcement agencies, and Model 700 rifles, among others.

Remington has moved various lines out of state to Huntsville, and, on occasion, later moved them back to New York.

John Stephens, a Herkimer County legislator and former mayor of Ilion, said the company has had difficulty matching the quality when a line is moved out of state.

"They go somewhere else thinking that it's going to be better," Stephens said. "The workforce here is second to none."

While Remington employees in Ilion are fierce defenders of the Second Amendment, they too want to find a solution to America's contemporary plague of violent mass shootings.

Jamie Rudwall, the UMWA representative and a third-generation Remington employee, said he and his co-workers are cautiously open to stricter background checks and a tighter vetting process for firearm purchases.

Though he said they fear any laws will ultimately only restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners rather than stop a would-be shooter from committing a lethal act.

But the most important goal, at this point in time, is to keep Remington in New York, he and his colleagues said.

He doesn't like to speculate what would happen without it.

"We defend that because it's our way of life," Rudwall said.

"We could be making washing machines there, and if somebody said we've got to quit making washing machines, we'd defend that, too."