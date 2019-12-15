More than 5,000 wreaths were placed Saturday at Bath National Cemetery

BATH | A drenching rain and chilly temperatures did nothing to stop hundreds of volunteers from turning out Saturday to lay wreaths upon thousands of graves as part of Wreaths Across America.

Each year, wreaths are placed at the graves of the fallen at Bath National Cemetery and around the nation -- a small reminder that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

Just two years ago, in 2017, about 2,700 wreaths were placed during the event.

This year, it was more than 5,100, said Tom Doud, one of the leaders of the group that organizes the Bath event.

"Each year, we’ve gotten higher [numbers of wreaths]," he said.

The purchase of the wreaths is sponsored by community donations.

Doud noted that 300 or more volunteers turned out despite the weather, which was unpleasant even by the standards of mid-December in New York.

"Soldiers fought under worse conditions than this," he said, echoing the words of Linda Conway from the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program, who spoke at the start of Saturday’s event.

There are more than 15,000 graves at the Bath National Cemetery.

"Our goal, eventually, is to get to all of them," Doud said.

Wreaths Across America involves coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies in about 1,200 locations in all 50 states, including Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

The mission of the event is "to remember, honor and teach about area servicemen and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice -- their lives -- to keep our country free and safe," according to the national event organizers.

The event’s story begins with Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, who began the tradition at Arlington with the help of Sen. Olympia Snowe of Maine.

The efforts caught national attention in 2005 and have since expanded nationwide.