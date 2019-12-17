Art class paints seasonal mural at district office

AVON — Arkport Central School students have spread holiday cheer across the 133rd New York State Assembly District.

This month, students from Mrs. Feenaughty’s Art Class — Tyler Timothy, Victoria McDaniel, Shane Griffin, Julia Payne and Shelby Beecher — took a field trip to Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes’ district office in Avon. The class spent the day brightening the large window with Christmas-themed art.

“As we approach the holidays in the coming weeks, I want to send everyone good tidings and well wishes for the New Year. I also want to recognize some of the students in Mrs. Feenaughty’s Art Class from Arkport Central Schools,” Byrnes said. “Earlier this month, Tyler Timothy, Victoria McDaniel, Shane Griffin, Julia Payne, Shelby Beecher, and Mrs. Alli Feenaughty spent the day painting a seasonal mural on the window of my district office in Avon. It is beautiful and I am grateful to the Arkport administration for allowing the students a field trip to put their talents on display. Everyone that passes is able to appreciate their hard work.”