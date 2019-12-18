PRATTSBURGH — Veteran Andrew Brooks of Prattsburgh was presented a $2,500 donation from the Nation of Patriots on Monday.

Presenting the check on behalf of the Nation of Patriots were Linda Conway, Lead Volunteer for the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program, and Paul Simonson and Tom Doud, Director and Assistant Director of the Arkport-Corning Harley Owners Group, respectively. Andrew’s wife, Samantha, was also present.

Andrew, who is the detail manager at Wilkins RV in Bath, served from August 2007 to August 2011 in OEF/OIF Afghanistan as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corp.

According to Linda, “It is absolutely wonderful that a local wounded veteran receives support from the Nation of Patriots.”

Andrew replied, “Thank you so much for this gift. My family and I appreciate your generosity. This will help ease the stress of the holidays.”

The Nation of Patriots organization hosts an annual nationwide fundraising motorcycle event called the Patriot Tour, where one flag is transferred from one motorcycle rider group to another through all 48 U.S. states. The Patriot Tour first began in 2009 and the local Harley chapter has participated in the flag transfer since 2013.

Its mission is to honor American armed forces by providing financial support to needy wounded Veterans and their families across the nation. Since the Patriot Tour’s inception, more than a million dollars have been raised. For complete details on the tour, go to www.nationofpatriots.com.