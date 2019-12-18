Manhunt made local splash in 2015 when alleged sighting turned out to be unfounded

ALBANY — Joyce Mitchell, the prison worker who helped the escape of two killers at the Dannemora state prison in 2015, may be out of jail herself soon.

Mitchell, 55, has been tentatively approved for release on Feb. 8 from the Bedford Correctional Facility in Westchester County, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

"This release is not the result of any action by the Board of Parole," the agency said. "However, the Board can set special parole conditions for the individual being released to supervision."

Mitchell was sentenced in September 2015 to 2⅓ to seven years in prison in the caper that drew national attention as she helped David Sweat and Richard Matt escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility near the Canadian border.

The escape made a local splash when Sweat and Matt were allegedly spotted in the small Allegany County town of Friendship, leading to a large police response throughout the area. The sighting turned out to be unfounded.

The escape eventually led to a three-week manhunt through the dense Adirondack woods, and it ended with Matt being shot and killed by police and Sweat being captured. The case was made into a Lifetime movie and a critically acclaimed series on Showtime.

Mitchell had lost two shots at parole in 2017 and this past June by the state Parole Board.

But now she has reached her conditional release date based on her sentence and criteria set out in state law, according to the corrections department.

A conditional release is based on a prisoner's behavior and participation in prison programs, according to the law, and Mitchell has behaved well, previous parole reports have shown.

She has received letters of support from her family and friends. The New York Post first reported on Mitchell's expected release Monday night.

In 2017, the Parole Board rejected Mitchell's plea for freedom, writing, "You allowed your common sense and supervisory duties to be compromised by developing unprofessional relationships with Matt and Sweat."

Mitchell pleaded guilty in 2015 and admitted she had an intimate relationship with Matt.

She sneaked hacksaw blades and other tools to the men, which helped them cut through walls and pipes at the maximum-security prison, drawing comparisons to the film classic The Shawshank Redemption.

“If I could take it all back, I would,” Mitchell said during her sentencing.

The Showtime series Escape at Dannemora was produced by actor Ben Stiller.

Actress Patricia Arquette won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Mitchell in the eight-part series, which also garnered six Primetime Emmy nominations.