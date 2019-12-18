BATH — Mental and substance use disorders prevention, child and adolescent health, and tobacco prevention are the priorities in the 2019-2021 Community Health Improvement Plan set by the Steuben County Public Health department and its local partners.

The plan follows a wide-ranging review of community health needs this year by Steuben Public Health and Arnot Health, Guthrie and St. James hospitals, and includes input from area partners who work toward improving the health of the community.

The priorities reflect the county’s efforts to stem the effects of drug use, which has reached crisis proportions in recent years.

The plan also looks to reduce the impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on the future emotional and physical health of children.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith recently participated in WSKG’s “Chasing The Dream” panel discussion on ACEs at Corning-Painted Post High School.

“Focusing on strengthening children’s social-emotional wellness and coping skills now will lead to healthier adults for Steuben County in the future,” Smith said.

In addition to Steuben Public Health, participants include Arnot Health, Guthrie and St. James hospitals, the Steuben Rural Health Network, the Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition (STTAC), Oak Orchard Health, Finger Lakes Community Health, UR Center for Community Health and Prevention, Steuben County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services (SCASAS), the Center for Tobacco Free Finger Lakes, the Pregnancy Resource Center of the Valleys, Steuben County Suicide Prevention Coalition through Mental Health, ProAction of Steuben and Yates, Inc. and Common Ground Health.

Information on the review and the plan is available on Steuben’s Public Health’s Community Health webpage at https://steubencony.org/pages.asp?PID=419