Projects target economic development, infrastructure in the village

WELLSVILLE — The Village of Wellsville was a major winner Thursday as economic and community development funding was awarded through New York state’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative.

Two village applications were successful, totaling $1,150,000 — and Mayor Randy Shayler was just as excited about the potential of a third award, obtained by Allegany County, and what it could mean for Wellsville.

That award is $200,000 in funding for an Allegany County Microenterprise Assistance Program. The project description states that funds will be used to establish the Allegany County Microenterprise Program, helping entrepreneurs get a start.

Given the struggles of two major Wellsville employers at Dresser-Rand and Ljungstrom, Shayler said the Microenterprise Program arrives at the perfect time for the county.

"This is extremely positive for the Wellsville area. We have some folks whose employment has been disrupted one way or another, and maybe they’re thinking about starting their own business," Shayler said. "This is a great program that can give them a boost to get started. We’re very happy, very excited."

Also Thursday, the state announced funding of $150,000 for the Genesee River Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).

Wellsville was the lead applicant on the LWRP, which has been spearheaded by Jones Memorial Hospital’s Brenda Szabo and the Wellness Committee.

At Szabo’s urging, the municipalities along the Genesee River have partnered to develop the LWRP. Each local government decided to participate in the REDC application, which bore fruit with Thursday’s announcement.

The partnership consists of the villages of Wellsville and Belmont, and the Towns of Angelica, Amity, Belfast, Caneadea, Hume, Scio, Willing, and Wellsville. The group will develop Local Waterfront Revitalization Programs (LWRP) to guide development decisions along their Genesee River waterfronts. The LWRPs will address public access, recreational opportunities, tourism and economic development, and identify ways to sustainably capitalize on the region's natural and cultural assets.

"It is exciting whenever you have the state recognize we are the type of community the state should be investing in," Shayler said. "I think it is an endorsement by New York state of the entire Wellsville area and the future they see as it pertains to Wellsville."

A major advantage of having an LWRP is establishing a clear vision for waterfront revitalization. Shayler also said it should help secure future grants for the communities along the river to help make that vision a reality.

"There is a a lot of potential," Shayler said. "My experience is that these things usually lead to additional grants. That’s very positive."

More on the LWRP grant will appear in The Sunday Spectator.

The village was awarded an even $1 million to make needed improvements at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The funding adds to previous grants obtained for the pricy, but necessary, infrastructure project.

"It is a necessary project with a lifespan of 20 years. Ultimately the grants reduce the amount we have to bond, which reduces our annual expenditures, which reduces the local tax and utility dollars required," Shayler said. "It’s a big help."

Elsewhere in Allegany County

The Village of Bolivar received $30,000 for a Sewer Inflow and Infiltration Study. The Village of Bolivar will complete an engineering report showing the results of its investigation of infiltration and inflow in the sanitary sewer collection system. The report will include a detailed collection system capital improvement plan.

The Town of Hume received $30,000 for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Study. The Town of Hume will complete an engineering report to evaluate disinfection alternatives for its wastewater treatment plant.

The Town of Caneadea received $1 million for Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection. The Town of Caneadea will install effluent disinfection at the town's wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve water quality by reducing pathogens in the plant's discharge to the Genesee River.

The Town of Burns received $308,000 for the Canaseraga Four Corners NYMS Program. The Town of Burns will assist in the renovation of mixed-use properties in the Village of Canaseraga's Four Corners Historic District.

The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District received several awards:

$80,000 - The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District will construct a salt storage facility for the Town of Independence to protect the town's currently exposed salt pile. The structure will help prevent salt from entering a principal aquifer.

$68,486 - Gleason Hill Culvert Aquatic Connectivity Restoration. The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District will replace a failing culvert on a tributary to the Black Creek in the Town of Belfast. The project will restore aquatic connectivity in the stream.

$30,000 - Allegany County Van Campen Creek Streambank Stabilization Study. The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District will complete an engineering design report to address streambank erosion on Van Campen Creek in the Town of Friendship.

$30,000 - Allegany County Philips Creek Streambank Stabilization Study. The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District will complete an engineering design report to address streambank erosion on Philips Creek in the Village of Belmont.

$30,000 - Black Creek Streambank Stabilization Study. The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District will complete an engineering design report to help stabilize streambank erosion on Black Creek in the Town of West Almond.