ALFRED — Laurie Lounsberry Meehan, who grew up Greenwood, graduated from Alfred University in 1991, and joined the Alfred University library faculty in 1993, was recently honored with the Fiat Lux! Award, given to individuals who bring distinction and inspiration to Alfred University.

“We honor Laurie Lounsberry Meehan for her commitment, as a librarian and University archivist, to maintaining the historical record of Alfred University,” Brian Sullivan, dean of the Alfred University Libraries, said in presenting Meehan with the award. “Students, faculty and staff know Laurie for her love of history and passion for Alfred University, which combine to give her an encyclopedic knowledge of her alma mater…..Pose any question about our history, and Laurie has an answer, often almost immediately.”

Lounsberry Meehan graduated from Greenwood Central School and lived in Alfred for 25 years before recently moving back to Greenwood, where she lives in her grandparents’ farmhouse on the family farm.

A tenured faculty member and full professor, she often teaches courses in the Alfred University Honors Program. The most popular is “Maple Syrup: The Real Thing” which uses maple and all things related as the lens to explore a variety of disciplines. Other courses have been anchored in history and culture: “Learning Local History through Local Food”; “Wonder Woman: Pop Culture and Women’s Issues”; and “Student Life at Alfred University in the 1890’s.”

She offers internships for students who want hands-on experience with archival/historical materials, and is the author of Alfred and Alfred Station, published in conjunction with the Alfred Bicentennial of 2008, which she also helped organize. She is frequently asked to give lectures on campus and local history to University classes and community organizations.

Active in community service over many years, Laurie is a founding member of the Allegany County Historical Preservation Roundtable, an organization of local historians representing many of the historical repositories in Allegany County. She was a Cub Scout den leader for many years and served as treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 19.

Additionally she has served as a board member of Alfred’s Box of Books Library, the historian for the Daughters of the American Revolution, and president of the Baker’s Bridge Historical Association.