Each year, members of the Penn Yan Lions Club assemble a classic animated North Pole workshop and invite the children from the Head Start classes to visit. As the youngsters gather around the display, they hear jingling bells in the hallway as Santa Claus makes a grand entrance.

After loving greetings from the boys and girls, Santa leads them in a song and then sits in his rocker to share some special thoughts with each child before handing them a gift.

Even the shy little girl who kept her distance from Santa eventually rushed back to say "Thank you Santa!" after one of the Lions Club helpers gave her a hand with her gift.

Just like the famous poem says, Santa set about his work and then exited to go on to his next stop, with a "Merry Christmas!" for all.