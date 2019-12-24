Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

SHELDON LEROY SEDGWICK, 52, of County Route 7, Prattsburgh, was arrested Dec. 9 by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies on a warrant issued out of Steuben County Court for allegedly violating a condition of his probation. He was remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

BRIAN M. LURCOCK, 48, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 14 by Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies for drunk driving after an accident on County Route 16 in the Town of Orange. A child passenger under the age of 15 was injured in the accident. Lurcock was uninjured. The boy was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester, where he was listed in satisfactory condition. Lucrock was arraigned in Reading Town Court, and remanded to the Schuyler County Jail with no bail. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

TRAVIS SHELDON, 24 of Decamp Road, Dundee, was arrested Dec. 14 by Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies after they observed Sheldon pass them with an expired vehicle inspection in Interlaken. As Deputies turned around, Sheldon took off at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade police, reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph in the 30 mph speed zone until he came to an abrupt stop and surrendered. Upon approaching the vehicle Deputies observed that Sheldon had two rear seat passengers, ages one and three. Sheldon was taken into custody and was found to have been driving with a revoked license for prior DWI arrests. He was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO), operating without a court-ordered ignition interlock, reckless driving, speeding, unlicensed operator, improper turning signal, and uninspected motor vehicle. Sheldon was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Both children were uninjured in the incident and were released to their mother. Sheldon was held at the Seneca County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Court. Hewill appear in Covert Town Court.

Two women were arrested at 11 p.m. Dec. 15 by Penn Yan Police Department Officers (PYPD) responding to a fight at a Lake Street apartment. KASSANDRA C. RODRIGUEZ, 27, of Lake St., Penn Yan, was charged with 2nd degree harassment and 2nd degree unlawful imprisonment after allegedly pinning another person against a wall and preventing them from moving.

LISA M. CHAVEZ, 49, of the same address, was charged with 2nd degree harassment as well. Both will appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

SUSAN V. MERRON, 61, of Rochester, was charged with 3rd degree AUO by PYPD after being stopped for driving with a suspended license Dec. 17. She was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

MICHELLE L. HAGGERTY-KNAPP, 41, of Co. Road 19, Beaver Dams, was arrested Dec. 18 on a bench warrant for Penn Yan Village Court for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended registration. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies took her into custody and turned her over to PYPD. She was charged with 3rd degree bail jumping and failure to appear, and was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment court.

CURTIS C. JOHNSON, 36, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 18 by PYPD called to a fight at a local establishment where he allegedly punched another person during an argument. While in custody, he was also found to have marijuana. He was charged with disorderly conduct and 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and was released with appearance tickets for village court.

PETER J. GRINER, 60, of Coates Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 18 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO) after he allegedly made unwanted physical contact with another person. He was charged with 2nd degree harassment, and was released with an appearance ticket for Jerusalem Town Court.

SARA BETH ELLIOTT, 40, of Penn Yan, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Dec. 19 by PYPD responding to a complaint of a disturbance. They discovered Elliot had allegedly damaged another person’s personal property by throwing a guitar down a flight of stairs. During the incident Elliott became irate and began screaming and swearing on a public sidewalk. Elliott was also found to be in possession of suboxone, a controlled substance.

She was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

JESSICA RUMSEY, 24, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 19 by PYPD on a criminal summons issued by the Penn Yan Village Court following an altercation that occurred in November. She allegedly damaged a cell phone belonging to another person when she took it from them and smashed it on the ground. Rumsey was released with the summons to village court.

April Saylor, 38, of Penn Yan, was arrested by PYPD Dec. 20 after a superior court warrant was issued by Yates County Court. She was taken to Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Upon release from Steuben County Jail Dec. 20, Robert L. Tyler, 48, of West Almond, was arrested by YCSO Deputies on a bench warrant from Potter Court for failure to pay a fine. He was held in Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Kayla A. Taft, 29, of Penn Yan was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving an uninspected motor vehicle Dec. 21 by PYPD. The temporary registration on the vehicle had expired in April. She will appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

Jodi L. Hartman, 42, of Canisteo, was ticketed by PYPD after she was observed driving while having a suspended registration Dec. 23. She was also cited for having a loud/inadequate muffler. She will appear in Penn Yan Village Court.