BELMONT — Judges had a very difficult time deciding the winners of the 8th Annual Belmont Park Circle Christmas Tree Decorating Celebration.

With so many unique ideas for the various trees, the choices were hard to make. 2019 participants included the Herbert W. DeLong Belmont American Legion Post 808, Belmont Legion Auxiliary Post 808, United Methodist Church, Holy Family Altar Society, Genesee Valley Educators Association, Cub Scout Troop 736, Genesee Valley Parent Teachers Organization, Anthony and Raina Windus, Belmont Betterment Association, Free Library of the Belmont Literary and Historical Society, Belmont Branch of the Steuben Trust Company, East Wind Landscape and Nursery, Belmont ALCO Credit Union Nicholson’s Pharmacy, Belmont Rotary Club, Core Learning Center, Belmont Fire Department and Gospel Fellowship Church.

Tree winners for 2019 were:

Most Beautiful Tree – Belmont Betterment Association

Most Creative Trees Co Winners – Herbert W.DeLong Belmont American Legion Post 808, Legion Auxiliary Post 808

Best Illustrates a Theme – Core Learning Center.

“The names of local organizations that assist others are placed in a hat and the organization drawn receives the funds earned by the tree sponsorships,” stated Donna DiGirolamo, who organized the event. “This year the Herbert W. DeLong Belmont American Legion Post 808 was drawn. I would like to thank all of the organizations, individuals and businesses that participated this year. I feel we are fortunate to have such solid support for this event.

“I would also like to thank Tom and Nancy Reuning from Wellsville who came to Belmont on a wintry evening to judge the trees. They really took their time and complimented the artistry and thought put into each tree. I also want to thank the Village of Belmont as this event cannot take place without the support of our village board, Mayor Terry Schmelzer and the village crew which does a great job of providing the trees and the electricity for this Christmas tradition.”