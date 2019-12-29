Donations helped bring Christmas to over 375 kids

For over a decade, the Allegany County Town Highway Superintendents Association (ACTHSA) has proudly hosted a toy drive given to ACCORD’s Community Action Angel Program at their annual Christmas Meeting in December and each year the Association proudly works to exceed the previous year’s donations.

This year, on Dec. 3, also known as “Giving Tuesday” was no exception.

In partnership with ACTHSA was NYS DOT Region 6, which brought 35 toys donated by their team, Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney and colleagues donated a check for $550, and Allegany County Deputy Sheriff Association’s Sgt. Shawn Mahoney presented a check for $250.

In addition, the Highway Superintendent from the Town of Perry, Wyoming County donated a farm-raised 25 lb. turkey to raffle, raising another $270 for Community Action Angel. The winner of the turkey then donated the prize back to be given to a family in need. The ACTHSA itself not only collected an overwhelming number of toys but also donated a pair of learn to ski passes to Swain Ski Center, multiple gift cards and other cash donations.

Overall, toy and monetary donations helped bring Christmas to over 375 kids from Allegany County with the generous support received from the ACTHSA.

“The amount given to each child will increase by over 50%,” said ACCORD Family Services Coordinator Melissa Payne, who attended the meeting to accept the donations.

Kevin “Fred” Demick, President of the ACTHSA, shared, “This is something all our members look forward to doing each year and with the shared-service cooperation we share with so many different agencies and departments countywide throughout the year, and this is just one more example of great things that are accomplished. Our members are all passionate about assisting our community above beyond the job of maintaining safe roadways.”

ACTHSA members include current and retired Town Highway Superintendents, Village Street Superintendents, County DPW Superintendents and Supervisors, Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Emergency Services Dept., Soil & Water Dept., NYSDOT and many various vendors from Western NY.

“We thank all of those whom donated and we look forward to next year!” stated ACTHSA.