Gift helps put together 100 holiday dinner bags

ANGELICA — Casella Waste Management, who owns the landfill in Angelica, presented a $2,500 check to Wellspring Ministries for the purpose of providing holiday hams to Wellspring’s clients.

Casella partners with local organizations who are helping the needy in the areas they serve as a way of giving back to the community.

Wellspring is a not for profit charity that accepts virtually anything household related in good condition, including clothing, linens, kitchen items, toys, decorative items, games, puzzles, furniture, appliances. The volunteer staff sorts the donated items making sure they are complete, clean and useable, then puts them out for the needy of the area to take at no cost.

Wellspring used a portion of Casella gift to put together 100 holiday dinner bags to be given to those who came to its Christmas dinner on Dec. 22. Larry Schilling and Josh Haley, from Casella, helped serve the meal to the 119 people in attendance, then distributed appropriately sized hams and dinner bags to each household represented. The remainder of the monies will be used to provide Easter hams.

Located at 5993 County Road 16, Belfast, Wellspring is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for clients to ‘shop’. It serves a hot meal at noon both days, with the meal preceded by a devotional presented by an area pastor.

Wellspring has a budget of around $40,000 per year with most of it coming from individuals, churches and civic groups who know about and believe in the mission of Wellspring.