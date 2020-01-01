Hornell Republican will represent 7th Ward

HORNELL — Republican Kevin M. Valentine was sworn in as an incoming alderman on the Hornell Common Council Monday.

The 38-year-old Rockwell Street resident hadn’t expected to be the center of attention, as two new Common Council members were scheduled to take their oaths of office from Hornell City Court Judge David E. Coddington. But Democrat John P. Allison, the 3rd Ward alderman-elect, was ill Monday and his swearing-in was postponed until later this week.

That left the spotlight to Valentine, who defeated incumbent Democrat Frederick J. Lehman in November to win the 7th Ward seat. With his son, 12-year-old Braydon, standing by, Valentine recited the oath in City Hall while supporters and family, including his parents Tom and Mary Valentine, looked on.

Valentine’s two-year term begins Jan. 1. His first Common Council meeting is Jan. 20. The Hornell native said he is eager to get started.

“I’m very excited,” Valentine, a Steuben County Sheriff’s Office employee, said prior to taking the oath. “I want to be there for the people of the ward.”

“Being there” for residents is the essence of the job, remarked Hornell Mayor John Buckley.

“You are always on the hot seat. There are really no days off,” said Buckley, an alderman for eight years before being elected mayor. “Whether it’s the weekend, a holiday or night time, those emails, those text messages, those door knocks, they will happen. For anyone to put themselves out there in that manner, I have a tremendous amount of respect for.”

While running for the council, Valentine said he enjoyed the one-on-one meetings with 7th Ward residents. During the election campaign, Valentine noted his interest in “preserving Hornell’s traditional community principles.. (and) cleaning up the drug troubled corners of the neighborhood by encouraging strict enforcement of local laws, while working with the common council on new deterrents.”

Buckley said he expects Valentine to be an effective council member.

“I’m very excited to work with you, and John Allison who couldn’t be here tonight. I’m very excited for you. I’m happy to work with you and I look forward to great things in the 7th Ward,” Buckley said.