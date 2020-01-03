Medical insurance program covers annual policy premium

CANISTEO — Canisteo’s K9 Dex continues to receive support from near and far.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) nationwide charity located in East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit is pleased continue their “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” medical insurance program for 2020 which covers annual policy premiums. Since 2016, the charity has donated over $100,000 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.

Selected as a 2020 recipient was the Canisteo Village Police Department and K9 Dex.

Other recipients along with K9 Dex include the Kenosha City Police Department, WI, and K9 Mani; the Cumberland Police Department, PA, and K9 Finn; and Orange County Sheriff’s Office, IN, and K9 Finn.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9s, and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Law enforcement dogs ages two through seven are eligible. The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries — including those sustained in the line of duty — diagnostic testing and therapies. The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States.

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, offers injury and illnesses coverage for working and service dogs — both on and off duty. For nearly two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners and working dog owners peace of mind so they can focus on their dog’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is honored to support these brave K9 heroes and is committed to providing the highest value in medical insurance to help them receive the best veterinary care.

In addition to the healthcare reimbursement program, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3600 law enforcement dogs with U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified bullet and stab-protective vests in 50 states, at a value of $6.3 million.

For more information, call 508-824-6978. Tax deductible donations accepted via mail to: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718 or via the website: www.vik9s.org