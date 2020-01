ANGELICA — Concerned Citizens of Allegany County, Inc., a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, will hold its Annual Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at 22 W. Main St. Angelica, NY.

All current and prospective members and donors, and other interested parties, are invited to attend. The agenda includes the election of board members and officers for 2020. There are no proposed changes to the by-laws.

RSVP so seating can be arranged. Email contactusccac@gmail.com, phone or text 585-466-4474.