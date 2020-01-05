Couple takes early morning drive to Jones Memorial Hospital

WELLSVILLE — On the third day of the new year, Oakley James Blake became the first baby born at Jones Memorial Hospital in 2020.

Oakley is the son of Samantha Randall of Belmont and Derick Blake of Cuba. The couple lives in Cuba with three other children, Haylee, Preston and Mya Blake and Aubrianna Randall. Aubrianna, 4, visiting her mother shortly after her brother’s birth, said she was happy to have a little brother.

The second boy in the family was born at 4:27 a.m. Friday, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces and standing 19 inches tall. He was only a couple of weeks early said his mother, Samantha, whose due date was Jan. 18.

“He is a little early, but everything seems to be alright,” said Samantha, who is a Genesee Valley Central School 2011 graduate and a stay at home mom.

Derick Blake, a 2000 graduate of Cuba-Rushford Central School, a construction contractor who owns Blake’s General Contracting, said it didn’t take long for him to drive from Cuba to Wellsville after Samantha woke up with labor pains around 2 a.m.

“I don’t think it took us more than 15 minutes to get here. We meant serious business,” he said.

A former high school baseball player, Derick said that his son will surely be an over achiever, “Like the rest of us.”

Grandparents are Krista and James Randall of Belmont and Laura Faulring of Caneadea and Darryl and Cheryl Blake of Cuba.

After a little more than three hours of labor, Dr. Heather Lanphere delivered Blakes’s baby.

“We feel very blessed,” said Samantha, “I can’t think of a better way to start the new year.”

Oakley’s birth bolsters dwindling birth rates in the United States.

In November 2019, Erika Edwards wrote for NBC News, “A final tally of babies born in the U.S. last year (2018) confirms that the birth rate fell again in 2018, reaching the lowest level in more than three decades.

“The report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics finds there were 3,791,712 births registered in the U.S. in 2018, down 2 percent from 2017.

“A closer look at the data suggests that Americans are not having enough babies to sustain the population.

“The total fertility rate for 2018 was 1,729.5 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44.”