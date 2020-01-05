Hasper served as Deputy Secretary of State under Pataki administration

BELFAST — John W. Hasper, the former New York state Deputy Secretary of State under the administration of Governor George Pataki, died Saturday while wintering in Florida.

A prominent local businessman who resided in Belfast, “John’s entire life was dedicated to public service, Allegany County, New York State, and the Republican Party,” said Dwight "Mike" Healy, the Allegany County Board of Legislators Majority Leader and Chairman of the Allegany County Republican Committee.

In addition to serving in the Pataki Administration, Hasper had also served as an Assemblyman for New York’s 136th District, as a County Legislator, as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Allegany County Republican Party.

In the past, Hasper had also served on the Belfast Town Board, as its Supervisor, and as a 40-plus year member of the Belfast Fire Department.

At their Annual Dinner In October 2013, Hasper was honored by the Allegany County Republican Committee with a "Reagan Award" in “appreciation of his many years of dedicated service to the Republican Party and Allegany County.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with John's wife Lorraine and their entire family,” Healy said.

Additional information is pending further arrangements by the family.