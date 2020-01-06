Truck loses a tire, leaks leachate into storm drain

WELLSVILLE — The Village of Wellsville quickly contained a leachate leak Monday afternoon.

In what Director of Public Works Bill Whitfield called a “bizarre” incident, a private contractor was hauling leachate from the village facility on Bolivar Road when the truck suffered a mechanical failure and lost a tire.

As a result, the leachate tanker ruptured in the driveway to the treatment plant, and leachate poured down the driveway and entered a storm drain that flows into the Genesee River. The incident occurred around 12:35 p.m. Monday.

Village crews immediately brought in sand to form a berm around the storm drain and diverted the flow to a pad drain that empties into a grit chamber. The duration of the discharge was about 40 minutes, with an estimated 1,000 gallons of untreated discharge escaping the tanker.

“We contained the majority of it. It wasn’t a huge event thanks to some quick action,” Whitfield said. “We got it diverted and it could have been a lot worse. We had guys scrambling everywhere out here and we were able to get things under control in a hurry.”

The truck was being repaired Monday afternoon.

“Hopefully we won’t ever have that happen again,” Whitfield said.