PENN YAN — Following a late night car chase, an off-road wreck, and a confrontation with police, three people have been arrested for weapons and drug charges.

Penn Yan Police, assisted by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested BRADLEY ZADUL, 40, of Niagara Falls, CHARLES BUCHANAN, 38, of Penn Yan, and JESSICA OWEN, 31, of Umatilla, Fla. following the vehicle pursuit that occurred at 2:34 a.m. Jan. 2.

Police observed Bradley Zadul leaving a suspected drug location in Penn Yan driving an uninspected vehicle. They stopped him for the violation at East Elm and Main Streets, but as officers approached the vehicle, Zadul fled the stop.

Police pursued Zadul through the village north on Rte. 14A into Benton, turning east on Buckle Road and to North Flat Street where Zadul left the roadway and attempted to drive through a farmer’s field in a small Mazda wagon. Zadul broke through an electric fence and struck a barn before driving into a ditch. Zadul then attempted to flee on foot and was tasered by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies who were assisting in the pursuit. Zadul and his passengers, Buchanan and Owen, were all taken into custody.

While searching Zadul, PYPD located a loaded .25 caliber handgun in his waistband, and a sheath knife on his belt. Officers also located a sawed-off 20 gauge shotgun in the vehicle that had the serial number defaced, along with several bags of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Zadul’s vehicle was impounded, and a further search revealed a .22 caliber revolver along with numerous bags of marijuana seeds, over $1,100 in cash, a baton, knives, and drug paraphernalia.

Police also located a full Kingsmen Motorcycle Club vest along with numerous Kingsmen patches, and say Zadul appears to be a member of the Kingsmen, which has been involved in criminal activity in Western N.Y. and has chapters in other states.

Zadul, who is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, faces numerous charges from the incident, including two counts aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of 2nd degree criminal use of a firearm, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer. He faces further charges for the drugs found in the vehicle, pending lab results for analysis and weight.

Zadul was taken to the Yates County Jail and held on no bail due to having three or more prior felony convictions. Zudul also has three active warrants from other Law Enforcement agencies, and may face more charges related to orders of protection.

Buchanan and Owen were both charged with 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd degree criminal use of a firearm, and aggravated criminal possession of a weapon. Buchanan was remanded on $5,000 bail or $10,000 fully secured bond or $20,000 partially secured bond. Owen was remanded on $10,000 bail or $20,000 fully secured bond or $15,000 partially secured bond.