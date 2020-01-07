HORNBY - The Shady Grove Schoolhouse location has been added to the Little Free Library movement, that over a decade has seen more than a million books exchanged around the world each year.

The Little Free Library is located at the Shady Grove Schoolhouse 4619 Dyke Road, right across from Shady Grove Church.

Jennifer Cushing, president of the Hornby Historical Society, said the historical society decided to have a Little Free Library built and placed at the Shady Grove Church Schoolhouse.

“The funding for the Little Free Library was due in part to the Vibrant Community Grant from the Corning Foundation,” Cushing said. “We had a parishioner from the church build and install the Little Library and the history society will maintain the Little Library.”

Cushing said the Little Free Library brings the joy of reading and free book exchange to young and old alike.

“The Little Free Library opened Nov. 1, and is open 24 hours a day,” Cushing said. “The are all kinds of different books at the Little Library, children’s books, adult books, really all different types. People can also register, sign in and put in notes to what kinds of books they are interested in.”

Shady Grove Church Reverend Mark Gilbert said he would like to think the Little Free Library can be used by all generations.

“We understand that people are getting away from printed material,” Gilbert said. “But sitting at home on the couch or a chair with your grandchild on your knee, a book it always nice.”

Cushing said Shady Grove Schoolhouse is the former home of one of the original school houses in the area.

Come see what’s inside, take a book, share a book, check back often to see what’s new, officials said. Let’s keep it going and growing. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges worldwide.

The non-for-profit Little Free Library organization, founded in 2009, has registered books in more than 90 countries.