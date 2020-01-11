POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 946 students to the President's List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2019 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

The students included:

Liam Costello of Nunda, whose major is Physics.

Dakota Dickerson of Alma, whose major is Archaeological Studies

Tara Stern of Cohocton, whose major is Archaeological Studies

Kayleigh Stonier of Bath, whose major is Environmental Studies.

To achieve the honor of being on the President's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

SUNY Potsdam Dean's List

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 322 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2019 semester to the College's Dean's List.

The students included Maxwell Smith of Arkport, whose major is History.

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

Mansfield University Dean's List

MANSFIELD, Pa. — A total of 367 students have been named to the Mansfield University Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean's list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Megan Bulkley of Addison.

Korri Jones of Addison.

Caleb Nichols of Addison.

Makenzie King of Wayland.

Lilia Lopez of Dansville.

Cody McUmber of Bath.

Shadoe Sellers of Bath.

Colie Smith of Campbell.

Alexis Teeter of Bradford.

SUNY Canton announces Fall President's List

CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes more than 500 students for earning academic honors during the fall 2019 semester.

"Your success is a point of pride for us," Szafran said. "The college's faculty, staff and administration are proud to share in your achievement."

President's List Honors are awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater grade point average.

Students recognized include:

Isabella H. Wenslow, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Wellsville.

Patricia A. Breen, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Dansville.

Torrie Reisman, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Jasper.

Maloney earns honors at SUNY Canton

CANTON — SUNY Canton recognizes Ryan A. Maloney of Hornell for earning Part Time Honors during the fall 2019 semester. Maloney is majoring in the Finance program.

The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college's Dean's List and President's List as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.

Barner named to President's List

TROY — Elissa Barner of Andover was named to the Fall 2019 President's List at Hudson Valley Community College.

Barner is studying in the Liberal Arts and Sciences-Humanities and Social Science academic program at the Troy, NY college.

Each fall and spring term, the college's President's List names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of "D," "F," "I," "Z," or "W" on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully.

Krajewski recognized

MANSFIELD, Pa. — Coby Krajewski of Shinglehouse, Pa. has been named to the fall 2019 President's List at Mansfield University.

To be named to the President's List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 QPA for the semester.

SRU dean's list

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following are SRU students from your coverage area who made the dean's list:

Alexis Adams from Genesee.

Sarah Jones from West Clarksville.

Adam Jones from West Clarksville.

Kendal Keech from Shinglehouse.

Sarah Malogrino from Shinglehouse.

Kathleen O'Grady from Wellsville.

Nicolas Scarpa from Bolivar.

Moore graduates from Clemson University

CLEMSON, SC — Miranda Rose Moore of Wellsville graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning.

Moore was among more than 1,700 students who received degrees at the Dec. 19, 2019, ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.

