Carpenter’s, Phillips and Carpenter-Flint funeral homes match donations for comfort care home

CORNING - With the help of donations from residents throughout Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties and a matching gift from Carpenter’s, Phillips and Carpenter-Flint funeral homes, Bampa’s House is one step closer to opening.

“First, I would like to thank the residents of Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties,” said Charlotte Dugan, wife of Jim Dugan, for whom Bampa’s House was named. “These personal donations, made in the month of December, made it possible for (Bampa’s House) to receive $5,000.”

The owners of the three funeral homes offered in late 2019 to match the total of all personal donations in the month of December up to $5,000.

Bampa’s House is a non-profit comfort care home, expected to open at 170 East First St., in the next few months, is geared to improve the end-of-life care experience in the community.

“We received about $2,800 in resident donations in December, and the matching funds from the funeral homes,” Dugan said. “We are so grateful for the opportunity (the funeral homes) presented to us. They have been very supportive in our effort and so has the community in general.”

Garrett DuVall, co-owner of the three funeral homes, said he hopes this serves as an example that every donation counts.

“We are very pleased with the community coming together and supporting Bampa’s House,” DuVall said. “We had no idea that this much support would come from our donation. No matter how small your donation is, you can make a difference.”

Charlotte Dugan said the organization’s next step is to hire a director to run the Bampa’s House facility.

“Upgrades to the building are complete,” she said. “The overall cost was about $500,000.”

The non-profit Bampa’s House is named after the late Jim Dugan, who was called Bampa by his grandchildren. He was a lifelong resident of the Corning-Painted Post area, spending his career at Corning Community College, volunteering through the Lions Club, and facilitating beer tastings with the Better Beer Boys, a local beer tasting group. To learn more about Bampa’s House, go to bampashouse.org.