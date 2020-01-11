Police: Bolivar man fled to Olean at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour

BOLIVAR — A Bolivar man is facing a litany of charges following a chase that stretched from Bolivar to Olean.

David A. Croley, 54, of Bolivar has been charged in multiple jurisdictions after being arrested in Olean.

On Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m., Bolivar Police officers were dispatched to a reported burglary that had just occurred at a residence on Wellsville St. in the village and the suspect was in the act of attempting to steal the victim’s Ford pick-up, police said.

As a patrol approached, the stolen vehicle was spotted leaving the scene. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled down Wellsville St. where the suspect failed to stop at a red light and turned left onto Main Street, refusing to stop for police. The suspect continued and was in excess of 75 miles per hour on Main Street and exited the village.

Officers continued pursuing westbound on State Route 417 where speeds approached 100 miles per hour. Allegany County Dispatch advised Cattaraugus County authorities of the chase, and after entering their county, Portville Police and New York State Police units attempted to stop the suspect without success. The chase continued into the City of Olean where the suspect was finally stopped with the assistance of Olean Police units and taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as David A. Croley, 54, of Bolivar.

Olean Police charged Croley with numerous Vehicle & Traffic and Penal Law offenses. He was held in Olean lock-up overnight, and arraigned early Saturday morning where he was released.

Portville Police issued Croley several traffic citations for violations committed in their jurisdiction.

Upon his release from Olean Police custody, Croley was taken into custody by Bolivar officers and charged with the following: second-degree burglary (C felony), third degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (D felony), third-degree Grand Larceny (D felony), fourth-degree Grand Larceny 4th (E felony), fourth-degree Criminal Mischief (A misdemeanor), third-degree Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer (A misdemeanor), and several vehicle and traffic law offenses, including Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), Passed Red Light (Violation) and Speeding (Violation).

Croley was arraigned Saturday morning in the Town of Bolivar Court before Judge Kirnan, and per New York State bail reform enacted Jan. 1, Croley was released on appearance tickets to reappear in Bolivar Village Court at a later date.

Bolivar Police thanked the Allegany County 911 Dispatchers, Friendship Police, Portville Police, New York State Police, Olean Police, and the Allegany County District Attorney's office for their assistance.