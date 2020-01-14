Anti-vaccine groups targeted efforts to renew a long-stalled bill seeking to require HPV vaccine for students in New York

A renewed push to make the HPV vaccine mandatory for schoolchildren in New York has surged to the forefront of a politically charged battle over inoculation.

The effort comes after a state law last year banned religious exemptions to immunization for students amid measles outbreaks in Rockland County and New York City.

Citing the pro-vaccine momentum, some lawmakers this year plan to revive a long-stalled bill that would add HPV, or human papillomavirus, to the list of mandatory school vaccinations.

Some anti-vaccine organizations and parent groups have vowed to fight the bill, asserting it infringes on parents’ right to make medical decisions for their children.

Vaccine mandate supporters, however, have cited how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using the HPV vaccine to prevent cancers and other diseases caused by the virus.

What public-health officials say about HPV vaccine

There are many different types of HPV, which is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Some types can cause health problems including genital warts and cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.

HPV is associated with many cases of cervical cancer. A vaccine for HPV could prevent about 31,200 cancers a year, the CDC said. More than 4,000 women die of cervical cancer each year.

At least 79 million Americans, mostly in their late teens and early 20s, are infected with HPV.

Parents have not been vaccinating their teens in near the numbers the CDC recommends — only 49% of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 are receiving the recommended dosage.

Why New York is battling over student vaccines

The vaccine debate, in many ways, ignited after historic measles outbreaks last year in New York, which saw about 1,000 cases, the most since 1992.

Authorities in Rockland and New York City declared public-health emergencies, prompting legal battles over unvaccinated kids being barred from schools and public places.

Thousands of doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccines were administered as part of the public-health effort to end the outbreaks.

Most of the measles cases hit Orthodox Jewish communities with low vaccination rates among children, a risk that lawmakers aimed to limit by repealing the religious exemption to vaccinations for students.

Mandatory school vaccinations in New York include shots to protect against polio, mumps, measles, diphtheria, rubella, chickenpox, pertussis, tetanus, and hepatitis B. Medical exemptions to school vaccinations remain.

Numerous lawsuits seeking to restore the religious exemption to vaccinations for students have been filed statewide, including several ongoing cases. Numerous state and federal judges have so far upheld the new law, in part citing the state’s authority to protect public health.

“Vaccines ensure the health and safety of our children, our families, and our communities,” state Attorney General Letitia James said in December when a judge dismissed a high-profile case.

“This law will help protect New Yorkers from experiencing any additional public health crises, which is why we vigorously defended it,” she added.

Meanwhile, parents and activist groups opposed to vaccine mandates have regularly rallied in Albany to put pressure on lawmakers and health officials.

What anti-vaccine protesters say in Albany

A few hundred anti-vaccine activists protested outside Gov. Andrew Cuomo's State of the State address, crowding a busy intersection near the Capitol in the morning before moving inside toward the entrance to the event.

They wielded signs criticizing the HPV vaccine bill and a separate measure that removed the state's religious exemption to vaccines, chanting "My child, my choice" and accusing Cuomo of being too cozy with pharmaceutical companies.

The state Parent Teachers Association on Wednesday also announced its opposition to the HPV vaccine mandate bill, as well as other legislation seeking to allow youth to obtain the HPV vaccine without parental consent.

“Parents and families should continue to make informed decisions about vaccinations, including whether or not they will have their child or young adult vaccinated with the HPV vaccine,” state Parent Teacher Association President Lorey Zaman said in a statement.

“Families should discuss both the positives and possible side effects with their family physician,” she added.

Yet the parental group noted it supports maintaining the current list of mandated vaccinations, as opposed to many other anti-vaccine groups that oppose immunizations in general.

Why some parents are wary

The CDC recommends that the HPV vaccine be given in two shots for girls and boys ages 11 and 12, six to 12 months apart.

The shots are more effective if the child never has been exposed to the viruses, so before they become sexually active. HPV, which is spread through sexual intercourse, is extremely common in America, affecting about one in four people, according to the CDC.

A primary reason that parents give for not vaccinating is fear that their children will have risky sex, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

But that fear is not supported by a 2015 study. JAMA research found that while up to 20% of parents worried that getting the vaccine may lead to not using condoms, infection rates rose at the same pace in vaccinated and unvaccinated girls.

"This is probably the most definitive evidence yet that vaccinating your child against HPV is unlikely to lead them to be more sexually active, at least in an unsafe way," said Anupam Jena, a Harvard Medical School researcher.

The HPV vaccine, also know by the brand name Gardasil, first became available in 2006.

Kyle Belokopitsky, executive director of the state Parent Teacher Association, said parents are primarily concerned about the potential injuries caused by the HPV vaccine, which hasn't been tested over many decades like other immunizations.

"At this point, we're just not ready to add any other mandatory vaccinations to that list," she said.

Several states, including Virginia, Rhode Island and Hawaii, mandate the HPV vaccine for school attendance. Other states have pending legislation that would make HPV shots required for school students.