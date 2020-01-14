Move requires investment in new phone system

WELLSVILLE — As the Town of Wellsville prepares to move its offices to the Municipal Airport this week, the town board took some preparatory steps at its January meeting.

The board approved a contract with Wellsville Technologies LLC for $11,500 to install a new IP system at the airport that will service both the airport and the town offices. The current phone system at the airport was described as a “dinosaur” and an “antique” at various points during the meeting. The new internet-based system will feature 13 new phones with voice over capability.

Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth said an upgrade at the airport had already been on the agenda as part of the security system update, and the new monthly bill for the town will result in cost savings.

In other business concerning the airport, the town transferred funds received from Allegany County into a new Allegany County Airport Reserve Account. The board will make a motion for every purchase made from the account in order to show the county where the funds are used.

In November, the Allegany County Board of Legislators took a historic step and voted to provide financial support to the Wellsville Municipal Airport. The county allocated a total payment of $100,000 — $50,000 each in 2019 and 2020.

The town offices will be closed Jan. 15-17 during the move to the airport. The town will reopen for business at 2600 Tarantine Road on Jan. 21.

The town expects to spend about two years at the airport as its new facility is built in a partnership with the Educational Foundation of Alfred and Alfred State College. During the interim, town board meetings will be held in the new village hall at 23 North Main.

Island Park

The board considered updating its policies concerning Island Park, such as rental rates and whether or not funds generated by rentals should go back into the park or into the general fund.

“I’ve always wanted that money generated by the park to go back into the park,” Alsworth said. “It’s always been a point of contention for me.”

Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold noted the many improvements made to the park using grant monies that are close to running dry.

“We’ve updated all the electric, we’ve brought everything up to code, we’ve done a ton in the park in the last five years,” Arnold said. “That would help us keep the park up and not let it get in the shape it was in before.”

Any potential changes were tabled to the next meeting. Island Park can be rented out beginning in May after the Trout Derby.

YMCA contract

The board also discussed the status of its contract with the YMCA. The previous contract at $25,000 per year expired in 2019.

Alsworth said it was his understanding that the town’s support is vital to the YMCA’s ability to maintain a presence in Wellsville.

“I think that it’s something that’s great for the town, the village and the area,” added Deputy Supervisor Mike Miller.

The board voted to renew the contract.

Handbook

Councilwoman Patty Graves noted the town’s employee handbook was last updated in 2009.

“That’s something I feel we definitely need to look at, go through and update,” Graves said. “It is outdated.”

The board made a motion to have the planning board review the handbook and make updates as needed, with a target set for May-June.

Airing of grievances

The board noted the Grievance Day schedule for 2020, the first under the new shared assessor program.

Grievance days: Alma May 26. Amity May 27, Andover May 28, Friendship May 29, Wellsville June 1, Willing June 2.