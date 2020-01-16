ELMIRA — The Women’s March Elmira on Sunday, Jan. 19 will feature local women speaking about their experiences on topics ranging from civic engagement to environmental justice.

Beginning at 1 p.m. in Wisner Park in Elmira, the following women will be speaking:

Sarah Blagg – Reproductive Rights

Jamie Edinger-VanAtta – LGBTQ Issues

Becca Forsyth – Women in Poverty

Tracy Mitrano – Civic Engagement

Elizabeth Whitehouse – Environmental Justice

Rev. Holly Strickland – Closing Message at Wisner Park

Following the speeches, all are invited to walk to Cowles Hall at Elmira College, one of the first colleges in the nation to offered degrees to women that were comparable to those given to men. There, Alexa Yesukevich will offer a welcome address to participants. Local non-profit organization that provide services to women will also be present with information. This year a bus will be available to take participants to the college and back to Wisner Park. It will also take participants to Community Arts of Elmira at 413 Lake Street where the new exhibit Empower 2020 will be on display.

Connect with Women’s March Elmira:

Website – https://wmelmira.wixsite.com/womensmarchelmira

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchelmira/