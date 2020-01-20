Remember, it’s not too late to get a flu shot. The Allegany County Department of Health still has flu vaccine available. The Allegany County Department of Health will offer the flu shot at immunization clinics, only at the County Office building clinic on the ground floor of the county office building.

· Call and make an appointment for an immunization clinic.

· Wear short sleeves.

· Bring insurance cards with you. It is the responsibility of the insured to make sure the Allegany County Department of Health is within the insurance’s network and will cover the cost of the vaccine and administration fee.

· If insurance is not accepted, payment for the vaccine and administration fee will be billed to the patient.

· If you are paying cash:

o High dose flu for ages 65 and over is $8

o Regular flu is $48

o Pediatric flu for ages 6 months to 36 months is $50

· Vaccines are not free.

Contact the Allegany County Department of Health with any questions at 585-268-9250 or go to www.alleganyco.com and click on health under government.