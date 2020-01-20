Main Street storefront hosts local artists and artisans

WELLSVILLE — A Main Street storefront in Wellsville has new life thanks to a collaboration of local artists, artisans and more.

Saturday morning, Dawn Reilly cut the ribbon on the Mornin’ Glory Artisan Boutique at 112 North Main Street.

Mornin’ Glory has brought the products of 12 vendors together under one roof. The artisans and crafters hail from near and far, with many local to Allegany County and others from Cattaraugus and Steuben County. Mornin’ Glory is also offering a large variety of classes in its sewing craft studio area.

“We have 12 different vendors, from purses and quilts from Allegany, to fudge from Cranberry Confections in Addison. There’s so much talent in the local people we have here,” Reilly said. “Not only do we have so many vendors coming in, we have a huge sewing studio. Today we have our first cricket class. That to me is the most exciting, because we’re going to have sewing classes for teens as well as small kids and adults. We have Paint and Hang coming here. We have classes every Tuesday night for succulents, herbs and all these wonderful things and making them into a craft for all ages. It’s fun.”

The items on the display run the gamut from small trinkets to large artwork. For Reilly, the time was right to launch the business and give local makers a place to market their goods.

“I’ve been doing weddings and all this for over 40 years, so I have a lot of sewing background,” she explained. “I got tired of doing all the big craft shows when I started making dog coats and things for my granddaughter’s little dog. I just didn’t want to do that anymore, and there’s a lot of people that have to work full-time jobs. I’m blessed that I don’t, so I can be here all the time. This way you don’t have to come in and watch your stuff, I’ll do it and help you do what you’ve got to do to get your stuff out there.”

Mornin’ Glory plans to take advantage of the big event weekends in the area, such as Balloon Rally, Trout Derby and kayaking regattas. Many items in the store are already marketed towards February’s popular Wine Walk through the village.

With Wellsville’s traditional industrial economy struggling, Reilly sees potential in the village’s arts and crafts scene. The boutique dovetails with other small shops, the Creative Arts Center and the Fassett Greenspace downtown.

“We have a lot of neat gift shops,” she said. “Now that Wellsville has kind of lost a lot of the big factories, so to speak, making it a little bit more artsy might help get people to come to see that this is kind of a cute, quaint little place. We’ve got a couple antique places. We don’t want a building to stay empty. Now we have a purpose.”

Mornin’ Glory is located next to the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce, which participated in the grand opening. Reilly said the chamber has been “really supportive.”

The boutique will be open Tuesday through Saturdays, and in October, November and December it plans to open on Sundays for holiday shoppers. Many monthly events are planned to keep the excitement going for vendors and patrons.

“We have a lot of plans. I have a vision and great people here supporting me,” Reilly said. “The vendors are terrific and they’ve all got good ideas. I think it’s great to see people be creative, especially the young kids. It’s really good for them to learn a skill. We’ve had a couple kids classes coming up that are already booked.

A list of events can be found on the Mornin’ Glory Artisan Boutique Facebook page. The business hopes to keep downtown Wellsville a vibrant destination for young and old.

“Maybe we’ll make a name for ourselves. We’re going to try,” Reilly said. “It’s really good to get great feedback and people are glad we’re here. We’ll see what happens. There’s a lot of people that are interested.”