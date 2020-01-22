Protests to take place Saturday around the world

WELLSVILLE — Climate change and plastic in the oceans are not the only environmental dangers 21st century society is facing. According to local environmentalist Fred Sinclair, there is also the much touted installation of the 5G network and its unknown impact on humans.

Sinclair is spreading the word that on Jan. 25, more than 31 countries around the world will be participating in a Global Day of Protest Against 5G with the main issue being the microwaving of the planet.

Scientifically, microwaves are a form of electromagnetic radiation.

Sinclair, a former Allegany County legislator and once head of the county's Department of Soil and Water Conservation, explained the meaning of 5G and the alleged danger it portends for the public.

"5G stands for the fifth generation of mobile phones that are in use,“ Sinclair said. ”First was the bag phone, second was the flip phone, the third generation of phones gave us access to the Internet, the fourth generation gave us access to the apps on the internet, the ability to stream video and all the conveniences that are on everyone's phones. The fifth generation or 5G gives us all that and more but it is using a different bandwidth."

In the United States, the Federal Communication Commission licenses the use of the airwaves, or bandwidths.

Sinclair explained that all the lower frequencies are mostly full, so the telecommunications industry obtained permission from the FCC to go to a higher bandwidth, the same bandwidth used by radar and for satellite communication. The plan, he said, is to launch thousands of satellites (50,000) into space, creating a net, called StarLink, that would blanket the entire Earth allowing for the transmission of these microwaves.

"To use the 5G, they (the telecommunication industry) want to install transmitters on buildings and poles every 300 meters which will transmit a high frequency, concentrated beam," he added. "but they have to get permission from local governments for the installations."

Which is why Sinclair is informing local municipalities and the general public to the potential problems some say are associated with the installation of the 5G network.

Sinclair believes that there have not been enough studies to determine the impact high frequency waves have on humans.

"We know that these waves effect people on a cellular level, but they could do damage in ways we don't know," he said.

Some scientists are skeptical of any serious negative impacts from 5G. A July New York Times article titled “The 5G Health Hazard That Isn’t” states “According to experts on the biological effects of electromagnetic radiation, radio waves become safer at higher frequencies, not more dangerous. (Extremely high-frequency energies, such as X-rays, behave differently and do pose a health risk.) ... At higher radio frequencies, the skin acts as a barrier, shielding the internal organs, including the brain, from exposure.”

“It doesn’t penetrate,” states Christopher M. Collins in the article. Collins is a professor of radiology at New York University who studies the effect of high-frequency electromagnetic waves on humans.

Sinclair is willing to visit municipal governments to make them aware of possible problems associated with high frequency transmissions. He can be reached at fpsinclair@yahoo.com

On Jan. 25, environmental groups are planning events in 31 capital cities to raise awareness and to stop the deployment of millions of 5G antennas on Earth and 50,000 5G satellites in space, and to secure emergency high-level meetings with officials in governments and international governmental organizations including the European Union, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization.

On Saturday more than 142 protests will be taking place around the world against the deployment of 5G. In the US alone protests will be taking place in several locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington, Ohio and in Washington, DC. Two protests are planned for New York, one in Manhattan and the other on Long Island.